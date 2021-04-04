Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.43.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.63. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.