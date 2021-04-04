PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 101.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 92.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB opened at $159.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.79 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.77.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.