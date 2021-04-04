Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PUBGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf cut Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

PUBGY opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.05. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

