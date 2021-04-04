Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Hits $3.04 on Major Exchanges

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Pylon Network has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $601.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Pylon Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00005199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00052388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.64 or 0.00686939 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00027945 BTC.

About Pylon Network

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

