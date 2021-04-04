Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $392.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $38.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

In other news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 516,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

