Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Kroger in a research note issued on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kroger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $35.95 on Friday. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,071. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.