Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Exxon Mobil Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE XOM opened at $57.39 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $242.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

