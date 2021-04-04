Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Par Pacific in a report released on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Par Pacific stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 487,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

