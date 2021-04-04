Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Financial Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million.

FFIN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

