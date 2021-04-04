RAMP Price Hits $0.62 on Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $146.13 million and approximately $27.08 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00308097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00093071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $439.82 or 0.00754063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028257 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00017375 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,318,882 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

