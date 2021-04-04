Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,093 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in LKQ by 756.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LKQ by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,073,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 297,193.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LKQ by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,469,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,270,000 after acquiring an additional 72,941 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $42.95 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.