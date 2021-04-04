Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTH. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

NYSE PSTH opened at $24.47 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.67.

About Pershing Square Tontine

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.