Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.54.

