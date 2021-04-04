Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,180 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 155.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after acquiring an additional 148,930 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAC. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $226.69 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.21 and a 200 day moving average of $178.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

