Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $2,984,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $38,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 502 shares in the company, valued at $32,193.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,529 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.