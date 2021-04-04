Raymond James Increases Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MI.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.86.

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$787.89 million and a PE ratio of 4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.29. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$15.84 and a 12-month high of C$21.96.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

