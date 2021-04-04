RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RBB Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $394.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 79,044 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

