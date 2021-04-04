RBF Capital LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.90.

ALGT stock opened at $244.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

