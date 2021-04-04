RBF Capital LLC Lowers Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

RBF Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

CBRL opened at $170.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

