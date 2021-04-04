RBF Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 325,000 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. Argus began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.