RBF Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

RBF Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,666 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARS opened at $13.14 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARS. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

