RBF Capital LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Crocs accounts for 0.8% of RBF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.58.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

