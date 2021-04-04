RBF Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned about 2.36% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 213,636 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 205,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $315.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.