RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. RE/MAX posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMAX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 94,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in RE/MAX by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMAX traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,010. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.53 million, a PE ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

