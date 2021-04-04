RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $98.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RealPage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of RealPage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of RealPage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RealPage from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.28.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. RealPage has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

