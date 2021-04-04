Redd One Day Volume Reaches $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,273.24 or 0.99485635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00037161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00098163 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001183 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin.

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.