Regency Centers Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Regency Centers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn $3.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

REG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $57.62 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.42, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $737,615,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,842,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,989,000 after acquiring an additional 201,604 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,862,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

