Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 665,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,640 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,323,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUFG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

