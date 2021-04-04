Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of USA Truck worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in USA Truck by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 87,054 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

USAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

USAK opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.70 million, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. USA Truck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

