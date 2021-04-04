ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RNUGF opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -23.52. ReNeuron Group has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile

There is no company description available for ReNeuron Group PLC.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNeuron Group (RNUGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.