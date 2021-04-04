Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.03 Million

Brokerages expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to announce sales of $43.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.65 million and the lowest is $42.23 million. Repay reported sales of $39.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $183.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $184.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $213.03 million, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $214.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $23.59 on Friday. Repay has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $28,359,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $2,527,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.