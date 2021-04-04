Request (REQ) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Request has a market capitalization of $156.02 million and $2.55 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.56 or 0.00689169 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00027784 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

