Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 206,575 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

