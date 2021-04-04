Retirement Group LLC Buys New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,032 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

