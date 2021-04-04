Retirement Group LLC Buys Shares of 593 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $129,703,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,046 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,722,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,500,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

