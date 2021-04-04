Retirement Group LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 241 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $200.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

