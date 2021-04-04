Retirement Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $279.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

