Reviewing Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Gilead Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $125.57 million 24.20 -$40.70 million ($1.93) -35.32 Gilead Sciences $22.45 billion 3.72 $5.39 billion $6.14 10.82

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NanoString Technologies and Gilead Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Gilead Sciences 1 9 14 0 2.54

NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $68.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.65%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus target price of $76.12, suggesting a potential upside of 14.57%. Given Gilead Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -53.47% -68.96% -24.15% Gilead Sciences 5.48% 37.77% 12.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats NanoString Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and pan cancer and 360 gene expression, CAR-T characterization, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, autoimmune disease gene expression, miRNA expression, human organ transplant, human and mouse metabolic pathway, and human and mouse fibrosis panels. Further, the company offers nCounter based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics; and Hyb & Seq molecular profiling system to determine and analyze gene sequences within biological samples. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; and Oregon Health & Science University for the development of novel GeoMxÂ® Digital Spatial Profiler protein assays to spatially profile breast cancer. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy, and Zydelig products for the treatment of hematology, oncology, and cell therapy patients. In addition, the company provides Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, an oral formulation for the treatment of chronic angina; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Pionyr; Tizona; Tango Therapeutics, Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos; Janssen; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Gadeta; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

