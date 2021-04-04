RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $575.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $508.22.

RH opened at $595.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 52 week low of $84.61 and a 52 week high of $619.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $499.95 and a 200-day moving average of $447.08.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in RH by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in RH by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

