Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,587 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Vera Bradley worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 36,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vera Bradley by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,083,000 after buying an additional 574,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRA. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $104,107.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,893.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 5,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $44,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,469,844 shares of company stock valued at $13,510,232 over the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

