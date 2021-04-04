Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Daily Journal worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

DJCO opened at $323.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.62 and its 200 day moving average is $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $446.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14 and a beta of 0.72. Daily Journal Co. has a 12-month low of $214.40 and a 12-month high of $416.68.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.22%.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.