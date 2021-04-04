Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,947 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of First Community Bankshares worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCBC shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

