Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,220 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avid Technology were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,881,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,908,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after purchasing an additional 276,694 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 818,716 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Avid Technology by 16.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 124,581 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $58,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $684,140. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVID shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

