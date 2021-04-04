Rhumbline Advisers Has $561,000 Stock Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.05% of i3 Verticals worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth $623,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IIIV stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -791.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. On average, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIIV. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens began coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.