Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,385 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 24.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $475.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

