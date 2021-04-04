RMR Wealth Builders Buys Shares of 2,639 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,216 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after acquiring an additional 691,709 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,547,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 559,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after acquiring an additional 243,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 642,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after acquiring an additional 232,890 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,711,951 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

NYSE:IR opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

