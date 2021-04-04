RMR Wealth Builders Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,402 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. United Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $202.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

