RMR Wealth Builders Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,583 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,655,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,450,000 after acquiring an additional 976,575 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,607,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,806,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,606,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,410,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $32.19 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

