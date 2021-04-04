RMR Wealth Builders Has $322,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,752,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,344,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 211,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,084.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 177,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 162,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

