RMR Wealth Builders Invests $171,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 53,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.